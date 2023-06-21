As the Fed chair testimony got underway, a snapshot of the markets showed:

  • EURUSD 1.0925
  • USDJPY 142.22
  • GBPUSD 1.2717
  • USDCHF 0.8978
  • USDCAD 1.3201
  • AUDUSD 0.6764
  • NZDUSD 0.6174

In the US stock market:

  • Dow industrial average -115 points at 33939.47
  • S&P index -20.53 points at 4368.09
  • NASDAQ index -113.6 points at 13554.12

In the US debt market:

  • 2-year yield 4.734%
  • 5-year yield 3.999%
  • 10-year yield 3.775%
  • 30-year yield 3.860%

In other markets:

  • Crude oil $71.96
  • Gold $1927.40
  • Silver $22.62
  • Bitcoin $29,163

The levels at the conclusion shows:

  • EURUSD 1.0971, +46 pips
  • USDJPY 141.87, -35 pips
  • GBPUSD 1.2759, +32 pips
  • USDCHF 0.8936, -42 pips
  • USDCAD 1.3166, -35 pips
  • AUDUSD 0.6792, +20 pips
  • NZDUSD 0.6201, +26 pips

In the US stock market:

  • Dow industrial average -23.03 point points at 34030.85. +98 points
  • S&P index -17.46 points at 4371.26, +3.07 point
  • NASDAQ index -149.23 points at 13518.06, -36 points.

In the US debt market:

  • 2-year yield 4.725%
  • 5-year yield 3.981%
  • 10-year yield 3.750%
  • 30-year yield 3.834%

In other markets:

  • Crude oil $72.57, +$0.61
  • Gold $1934.57, +$7.17
  • Silver $22.79, + $0.17
  • Bitcoin $30,148, +$84