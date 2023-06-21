As the Fed chair testimony got underway, a snapshot of the markets showed:
- EURUSD 1.0925
- USDJPY 142.22
- GBPUSD 1.2717
- USDCHF 0.8978
- USDCAD 1.3201
- AUDUSD 0.6764
- NZDUSD 0.6174
In the US stock market:
- Dow industrial average -115 points at 33939.47
- S&P index -20.53 points at 4368.09
- NASDAQ index -113.6 points at 13554.12
In the US debt market:
- 2-year yield 4.734%
- 5-year yield 3.999%
- 10-year yield 3.775%
- 30-year yield 3.860%
In other markets:
- Crude oil $71.96
- Gold $1927.40
- Silver $22.62
- Bitcoin $29,163
The levels at the conclusion shows:
- EURUSD 1.0971, +46 pips
- USDJPY 141.87, -35 pips
- GBPUSD 1.2759, +32 pips
- USDCHF 0.8936, -42 pips
- USDCAD 1.3166, -35 pips
- AUDUSD 0.6792, +20 pips
- NZDUSD 0.6201, +26 pips
In the US stock market:
- Dow industrial average -23.03 point points at 34030.85. +98 points
- S&P index -17.46 points at 4371.26, +3.07 point
- NASDAQ index -149.23 points at 13518.06, -36 points.
In the US debt market:
- 2-year yield 4.725%
- 5-year yield 3.981%
- 10-year yield 3.750%
- 30-year yield 3.834%
In other markets:
- Crude oil $72.57, +$0.61
- Gold $1934.57, +$7.17
- Silver $22.79, + $0.17
- Bitcoin $30,148, +$84