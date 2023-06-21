As the Fed chair testimony got underway, a snapshot of the markets showed:

EURUSD 1.0925

USDJPY 142.22

GBPUSD 1.2717

USDCHF 0.8978

USDCAD 1.3201

AUDUSD 0.6764

NZDUSD 0.6174

In the US stock market:

Dow industrial average -115 points at 33939.47

S&P index -20.53 points at 4368.09

NASDAQ index -113.6 points at 13554.12

In the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.734%

5-year yield 3.999%

10-year yield 3.775%

30-year yield 3.860%

In other markets:

Crude oil $71.96

Gold $1927.40

Silver $22.62

Bitcoin $29,163

The levels at the conclusion shows:

EURUSD 1.0971, +46 pips

USDJPY 141.87, -35 pips

GBPUSD 1.2759, +32 pips

USDCHF 0.8936, -42 pips

USDCAD 1.3166, -35 pips

AUDUSD 0.6792, +20 pips

NZDUSD 0.6201, +26 pips

In the US stock market:

Dow industrial average -23.03 point points at 34030.85. +98 points

S&P index -17.46 points at 4371.26, +3.07 point

NASDAQ index -149.23 points at 13518.06, -36 points.

In the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.725%

5-year yield 3.981%

10-year yield 3.750%

30-year yield 3.834%

In other markets: