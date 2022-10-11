There goes everything.

The grind back for risk assets has quickly come unwound after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the emergency BOE program to provide liquidity to the long end of the gilt market will end Friday as planned. Many market participants were hoping for an extension at least until month end.

Many market participants were hoping for an extension at least until month end.

UK 30-years have fallen in 7 straight days and are in danger of cracking 5% again this week. Tomorrow's trade will be particularly interesting after this comment.

Bailey slapped the door shut on extension hopes saying his message is "you have three days left to get this done" and "we will be out by the end of the week."

Cable has sunk to 1.1016 from 1.1120 before he spoke. There's broad USD strength and equities are rapidly tilting lower, with the Nasdaq now down 1.5%.