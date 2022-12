It's Fed day and that's likely to keep a lid on things until the 2 pm ET decision. It's also a light day on the economic calendar but not completely bare.

At the bottom of the hour, we get Canadian manufacturing sales for October and the US import/export price index for November. It's inflation data but won't be a market mover, especially with CPI and PPI already released.

We also get weekly oil inventory data at the usual, 10:30 pm ET time.