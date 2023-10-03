After a bright start to European trading (similar to yesterday), equities are feeling a bit jittery once more as we look towards US trading later. US futures have turned lower in the last one hour and European indices are back in the red after having pared opening losses today.

S&P 500 futures

It is all about higher Treasury yields once again and 10-year yields are now up 4 bps to 4.724% on the day. That is weighing on equities sentiment while also keeping the dollar underpinned with USD/JPY hovering just under the 150.00 mark at 149.93 currently.