US Market Open: Pound and Gilts buoyed by a UK U-turn; ISM & Central Bank speak due
European equities have kicked the week off on the backfoot following the selling pressure seen on Wall Street on Friday whilst the APAC session saw holiday-thinned conditions
US futures are more of a mixed bag with the tech-laden NQ incrementally lagging peers.
Cable lifted to a 1.1279 best sending DXY below 112.00; however, this action has since eased with peers heavily mixed vs. USD
Core benchmarks lifted markedly alongside the commencement of Gilt trade following the gov't u-turn, upside which has since eased
Crude benchmarks bid on weekend/early-morning reporting around the potential OPEC+ cut magnitude
Looking ahead, highlights include US Final Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing, Speeches from Fed’s Bostic, Barkin, George & Williams, BoE’s Mann & UK Chancellor Kwarteng.