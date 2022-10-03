US Market Open: Pound and Gilts buoyed by a UK U-turn; ISM & Central Bank speak due

Full Note incl Podcast

European equities have kicked the week off on the backfoot following the selling pressure seen on Wall Street on Friday whilst the APAC session saw holiday-thinned conditions

US futures are more of a mixed bag with the tech-laden NQ incrementally lagging peers.

Cable lifted to a 1.1279 best sending DXY below 112.00; however, this action has since eased with peers heavily mixed vs. USD

Core benchmarks lifted markedly alongside the commencement of Gilt trade following the gov't u-turn, upside which has since eased

Crude benchmarks bid on weekend/early-morning reporting around the potential OPEC+ cut magnitude

Looking ahead, highlights include US Final Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing, Speeches from Fed’s Bostic, Barkin, George & Williams, BoE’s Mann & UK Chancellor Kwarteng.