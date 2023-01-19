Societe Generale Research sees a scope for EUR/USD to exceed its year-end target of 1.12.

"Our end-2022 forecast for EUR/USD is 1.12, and we’re conscious that the currency is rising much faster than expected. If we could get our heads properly around the idea that the energy crisis is over despite the war in Ukraine rumbling on and Russian gas flows to Europe having largely dried up, we’d need to raise the forecast to around 1.20," SocGen notes.

"No need for a risk premium due to the fragility of gas supplies? No doubts that the global LNG market can grow in time for next winter? Take out those concerns and European recession risks melt away, leaving all the focus on the ECB," SocGen adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.