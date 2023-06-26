10-year Treasury yields are down 4.3 bps to 3.696%, at the lows for the day now. And that comes alongside a retreat in equities right after the open in Europe as mentioned here.

In turn, we are seeing the Japanese yen push higher across the board with USD/JPY now down 0.5% to re-test the 143.00 handle.

The dollar is trading somewhat more mixed but is still marginally lower against the rest of the major currencies. But amid the turn in the risk mood, we are seeing AUD/USD now down 0.1% to 0.6670 and NZD/USD paring its earlier advance from 0.6175 to 0.6155 at the moment.