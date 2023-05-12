Today's economic calendar in the US will be led by the Michigan preliminary Sentiment.

Import Prices for April will be released at 8:30 AM ET, with a positive change of 0.3% expected compared to the previous month's decrease of 0.6%.

Export prices are expected at 0.2% vs -0.3% last month

Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index will be announced at 10 AM ET, with a forecast of 63.0, slightly below the previous reading of 63.5.

Inflation Expectations 1 year forecast will be a focus. Last month it came in at 4.6%. The 5 year expectation was reported at 2.9% last month.

Long after we are gone for the weekend, FOMC Member Jefferson and Bullard are scheduled to speak together, which could provide insights into the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy stance and future plans.