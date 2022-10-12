A quickie from Deutsche Bank on the upcoming US mid-term elections. Analysts at the bank ask if this could this be a buy signal for equities?

The answer is a clear yes "If history is to be believed"

DB go on:

the S&P 500 has risen in the year after every single one of the 19 midterm elections since World War II, with not a single instance seeing a negative return

Historically, the six months after the election have been particularly profitable, with an average rally of 13% over that period

---

SPX weekly chart: