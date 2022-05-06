Nasdaq weekly

Week ago today, the month of April ended with the  NASDAQ  index down over 13%. The market rallied on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday getting the month of May off to a good start. However yesterday's sharp declines, and follow through selling today push the major indices lower on week. In other words the markets snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average -98.6 points or -0.3% at 32899.38. The index close at 32977 last Friday. The index fell -0.23% this week.
  • S&P index -23.51 points or -0.57% at 4123.35. The index closed at 4131.92 last Friday. The index fell This week -0.21% this week
  • NASDAQ index -173.02 points of -1.4% at 12144.67. The NASDAQ closed at 12334.64. The index fell -1.54% this week.
  • Russell 2000 fell -31.58 points -1.69% at 1839.56. It settle that 1864.10 last Friday. The index fell 1.37% this week.

This was the first stretch of five weekly declines in the S&P 500 since May-June 2011 and the first five-week losing streak in the Nasdaq since 2012.

Next week CPI data takes center stage. More Fed speak as well.