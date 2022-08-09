The major indices are mostly lower with the S&P and NASDAQ negative on the day. The Dow industrial average is marginally higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows

  • Dow industrial average is up 35 points or 0.11% at 32867.62
  • S&P index is down -5.84 points or -0.14% at 4134.21
  • NASDAQ is down -106.78 points or -0.84% at 12537.68
  • Russell 2000 is down -11.533 points or -0.59% at 1929.67

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

  • 2 year 3.255%, +4.3 basis points
  • 5 year 2.959% +4.8 basis points
  • 10 year 2.79% +2.9 basis points
  • 30 year 3.014% +2.9 basis points

In other markets:

  • gold is trading up $7.39 or 0.42% at $1796.25.
  • Spot silver is down $0.12 or -0.58% at $20.55
  • crude oil is trading up $0.95 at $91.74
  • bitcoin is trading at $23,290.28
  • natural gas is at $7.80 is up $0.18 or 2.42% on the day