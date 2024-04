I love these spaghetti charts from Bank of America showing how the path of US inflation could develop. We've had readings of 0.4%, 0.3% and 0.4% to kick off the year and that means it would take 9 straight +0.1% readings (or less) to get inflation back to target this year.

On the flipside, if a 0.4% average continues, we will finish the year with 4.8% inflation.