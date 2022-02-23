ING Research has adopted a bullish bias on EUR/CHF into the ECB and the SNB March policy meetings.

"The hawkish turn in the ECB has lifted EUR/CHF off its lows and presents one of the best chances for EUR/CHF to turn higher since 2007/08. We assume that the SNB, with forecast inflation dropping back to 0.6/0.8% in 2023/24, would still prefer a weaker CHF. Accordingly, it would be no surprise for the SNB to lag the ECB tightening cycle by 12 months or so. The big ECB meeting is 10 March, while the quarterly Swiss National Bank meeting is not until 24 March – EUR/CHF could be at 1.07 then," ING notes.

"We do not really subscribe to the view that the SNB wants a stronger CHF to insulate against higher energy prices. Having fought CHF strength for so long, it should now let CHF soften," ING adds.

