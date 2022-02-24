Tokyo CPI +1.0% y/y,
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.5%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food +0.5% y/y,
- expected 0.4%, prior was 0.2%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.6% y/y,
- expected -0.6%, prior was -0.7%
- this measure is the closest equivalent to US core CPI
This from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda yesterday ICYMI:
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says no plan for an early modification of easy policy
Kuroda's remarks come amidst speculation of BOJ tightening, for example:
BofA expects the Bank of Japan to increase its interest rate in October