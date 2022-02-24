Tokyo CPI +1.0% y/y,

  • expected 0.6%, prior was 0.5%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food +0.5% y/y,

  • expected 0.4%, prior was 0.2%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.6% y/y,

  • expected -0.6%, prior was -0.7%
  • this measure is the closest equivalent to US core CPI

This from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda yesterday ICYMI:

  • Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says no plan for an early modification of easy policy

Kuroda's remarks come amidst speculation of BOJ tightening, for example:

BofA expects the Bank of Japan to increase its interest rate in October