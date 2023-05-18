It's a key moment for the dollar as its recent resilience is being rewarded with a push towards key technical levels.

In particular, EUR/USD is now running closer towards the 1.0800 mark with its 100-day moving average at 1.0806 set to be one to watch in the sessions ahead. There are some large expiries there today, which could add to the defensive layer, so just be mindful of that.

Then, we also have USD/JPY moving up to near a test of the key resistance region at 137.77-91 and levels just under 138.00. Buyers broke above the 200-day moving average again but now face yet another test of the levels above to try and vindicate a break towards 140.00 potentially next.

Elsewhere, gold is starting to feel the pressure as it continues to contest with support around $1,975-81 and a break there could swiftly see price fall towards its 100-day moving average next at around $1,927.

We also have a breakout forming in the equities space as the Nasdaq climbs to its highest levels since August:

Now, that is quite a neat setup for the technical purists I would say.

