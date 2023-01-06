It might be a quiet one in Europe as we count down to the US non-farm payrolls report later today but there will surely be more volatility injections later today before we get to the weekend. The yen is a notable mover once again with USD/JPY seeking a fourth straight day of gains in trying to keep a push above 134.00, after having defended the 130.00 mark earlier this week.

If anything else, watch out for risk sentiment coming in to become a factor that will impact markets. The key data release later today might provide a trigger for the S&P 500 to break out of range potentially:

That aside, we'll have to see where the data takes us today before the focus and attention turns towards the US CPI data next week. So, this is very much just the appetiser to start the new year.

