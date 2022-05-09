I don't see anything that regional Fed presidents can say right now to right the ship but they will certainly have that chance tomorrow.

The calendar features (all times ET):

Williams 7:40 am

Bostic 8:30 am

Barkin 9:15 am

Kashkari 1 pm

Mester 3 pm

In terms of data, it's a blank slate for anything meaningful. We get NFIB busienss confidence, a three-year auction and API oil inventories. The big one this week comes on Wednesday with CPI and the bulls will be praying for below-consensus m/m numbers on the headline and core.

