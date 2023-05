Incumbent President Erdogan's vote in Turkey's Presidential vote is below 50%.

Just under 90% of the vote have been counted.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote a runoff vote will be next.

There are reports of Turkey's state banks buying TRY to support the currency. As a guide its circa 19.70 to the USD. It closed Friday circa 19.55. it's a thinly traded currency at the best of times, and right now its super-illiquid.