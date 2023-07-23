The UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei spoke on Friday in Goa, India, where he is attending G20 energy ministerial meetings, His comments were reported over the weekend:
- Current actions by OPEC+ to support the oil market are sufficient for now
- "What we are doing is sufficient as we say today,"
- "But we are constantly meeting and if there is a requirement to do anything else then during those meetings, we will pick it up. We are always a phone call away from each other."
At its most recent meeting OPEC+ continued its agreement to limit supply into 2024 and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it has since extended to include August.
Coming up:
- the next OPEC+ policy meeting is scheduled for November
- OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee holds an online meeting on August 4 to review the market