Reuters reported comments overhead at the G7 earlier today. In them, Macron tells Biden that he was told by UAE's leader that it's out of spare capacity.

Here's the spin from the UAE energy minister:

"In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3,168 mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement."

I'll leave it out to you to decide who is telling the truth.