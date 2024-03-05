A note via UBS on investor sentiment, analysts at the firm argue its not so high, not like the late 1990s:

  • euphoria “isn’t close” to where it was before the dot-com bubble burst
  • sees reasons to stay positive on market performance ahead
  • “While there are always economic and market risks, and the climb higher for risk assets may slow, we see evidence that supports a positive near- and medium-term outlook”

ICYMI, I posted a bit of an opposing view from Deutsche yesterday, who referenced the dot com bubble also:

S&P 500 update:

S&P 500 06 March 2024