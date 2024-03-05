A note via UBS on investor sentiment, analysts at the firm argue its not so high, not like the late 1990s:

euphoria “isn’t close” to where it was before the dot-com bubble burst

sees reasons to stay positive on market performance ahead

“While there are always economic and market risks, and the climb higher for risk assets may slow, we see evidence that supports a positive near- and medium-term outlook”

ICYMI, I posted a bit of an opposing view from Deutsche yesterday, who referenced the dot com bubble also:

S&P 500 update: