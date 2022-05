Prior +7.0%

CPI +2.5% vs +2.6% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%

Core CPI +6.2% vs +6.2% y/y expected

Prior +5.7%

That's the highest consumer inflation rate in some 40 years and will add pressure to the BOE to act more aggressively, while having to balance out added worries on the cost-of-living crisis that is brewing in the UK. The numbers here won't add to much comfort on that, as consumers will continue to feel the pinch of rising costs.