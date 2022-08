Info via Reuters on the release of Lloyds Bank monthly business barometer

dropped to 16% in August from 25% in July

Confidence among British businesses has sunk to its lowest since March 2021

pay pressures stabilising after a recent rise

"Business confidence declined for a third consecutive month as firms continue to face economic challenges in the period ahead and as inflation concerns intensify," Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said.