Earlier today, it was announced that the energy price, which puts a ceiling on domestic bills is likely to hit £2800 an increase of more than £800.

To combat the rise, UK Chancellor Sunak is looking to announce a minibudget as early as Thursday to help struggling households with their energy bills.

However, the prime minister Boris Johnson and Sunak have yet to agree on key issues including an energy windfall tax that could fall on North Sea oil and gas producers and electricity generators - including windfarm operators - which have benefited from soaring global prices in recent months.

The funds from the windfall tax would be used to fund a direct energy bill rebate that could total up to £10 billion.

Boris Johnson is reportedly favoring steps that would benefit middle earners via a VAT cut or by bringing forward a 1% income tax that Sunak promised for 2024.

If an agreement cannot be decided by Thursday then it would have to wait until early June.

The news today, along with weaker PMI numbers send yields lower and the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term lower as well. The price moved down to test the rising 100 hour MA where dip buyers stalled the fall. The price of the GBPUSD has rebounded in the US session but saw a rebound above a swing area between 1.2500 and 1.2524. The price currently trades at 1.25348.

GBPUSD bounces near 100 hour MA

