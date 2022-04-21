UK consumer sentiment dropped in April to its second-lowest reading since records began nearly 50 years ago

rising inflation cited (consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 7% in March)

“This is dire news for consumer confidence and with little prospect of any economic relief on the horizon we can only forecast further falls in the index for the year ahead,” Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.

GBP is barely moved on the data release:

