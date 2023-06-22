UK Consumer sentiment hit its highest level since January 2022

headline confidence index rose for the fifth month in a row to -24 in June from -27 in May

GfK's said consumers were showing "remarkable resilience" in the face of price rises that have proven more enduring than initially thought. "If consumers continue to weather the current economic storm, then this will provide a firm foundation for getting back to growth,"

----

On Thursday we had a whopping 50bp rate hike from the Bank of England:

Analysts are expecting rates to rise even more:

The GfK UK consumer confidence measure hit a record low of -49 in September of 2022