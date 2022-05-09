Info via Reuters:

  • outlays on essential items grew by slightly less in April than in March
  • average spending on utilities leapt by almost 30% compared with a year ago
  • Overall spending by consumers grew 18.1% in April compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the rising energy costs
  • travel sector had its best month since before the pandemic as people prepared to go on holiday again
  • Barclaycard said slower increases in spending on takeaway meals, nights out and subscriptions showed how consumers were changing their behaviour.

GBP update - not moved by the UK data:

