Info via Reuters:
- outlays on essential items grew by slightly less in April than in March
- average spending on utilities leapt by almost 30% compared with a year ago
- Overall spending by consumers grew 18.1% in April compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the rising energy costs
- travel sector had its best month since before the pandemic as people prepared to go on holiday again
- Barclaycard said slower increases in spending on takeaway meals, nights out and subscriptions showed how consumers were changing their behaviour.
GBP update - not moved by the UK data: