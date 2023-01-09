A private 'think tank' firm in the UK says households are only halfway through a two-year cost of living crisis:

average incomes likely to fall by more than £2,000

typical disposable incomes for working-age family households on track to fall by 3% in this financial year, and by 4% in the year to April 2024

More on the piece from the Resolution Foundation is here.

