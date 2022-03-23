The bond rout is somehow pushing money into equities and in FX, there's finally some 'good' volatility as yen pairs break free this week.

Those will remain the key spots to watch in trading this week, and it will be the case for today as well.

USD/JPY is up slightly above 121.00 with Treasury yields also sitting higher. 10-year yields are up to 2.40%. Meanwhile, US futures are also keeping steady with the S&P 500 having broken back above 4,500 yesterday.

Looking ahead, UK inflation data should just reaffirm stronger price pressures to start the year - which justifies the current policy path by the BOE. There will be key central bank speakers as well later on but we shouldn't hear much key remarks considering the event backdrop.

0700 GMT - UK February CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.