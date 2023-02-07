  • Prior -1.5%; revised to -1.3%
  • House prices +1.9% y/y
  • Prior +2.0%; revised to +2.1%

Halifax's measure of UK house prices show that the cost of the average UK property was little changed last month, following drops in November and December. For some context, the average house price is now around £12,500 (-4.2%) below its peak in August last year, though it still remains some £5,000 higher than in January 2022 (£276,483). Halifax notes that:

“We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost of living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market, particularly compared to the rapid growth of recent years. As we move through 2023, that trend is likely to continue as higher borrowing costs lead to reduced demand."

