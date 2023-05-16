But all eyes will be on the US retail sales data later today, as markets are continuing to move from data point to data point in assessing the Fed outlook.

It's a quiet one so far on the day, with major currencies keeping little changed while US futures are slightly lower after yesterday's minor advance. Tech stocks continue to outperform with the Nasdaq closing up 0.66%, posting its highest close since August last year.

There's still a hint of a push and pull feel in markets and we'll have to see if things will change after the US retail sales later in the day.

Looking ahead to Europe, there won't be much to shake things up once again. We do have UK jobs data on the cards but it should just reaffirm that the labour market is still holding up well.

0600 GMT - UK April payrolls change

0600 GMT - UK March ILO unemployment rate, employment change

0600 GMT - UK March average weekly earnings

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 GDP second estimate

0900 GMT - Germany May ZEW survey current conditions, outlook

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.