The dollar continues to sit in a good spot to start the new week as bonds are still puking the bed since last week. 10-year Treasury yields are hovering around 4.20% as the supply flow seems to be dominating the story board. But for once at least, equities managed to find some relief with tech stocks leading the way yesterday.

So far today, the overall risk mood remains more measured but is slightly optimistic again. China woes continue to linger but as evident yesterday, broader markets are not overly concerned. And today, so is the aussie and kiwi currencies as well. There was an initial dip in AUD/USD earlier but it has recovered back to near 0.6500 now.

Looking ahead to European trading, we'll have a couple of decent releases to move things along. The pound will be a focus point as the UK jobs report is due. Keep an eye out on the wages data there to see how that will keep forcing the BOE's hand to tighten policy further.

All that before we keep the broader focus on the US retail sales report coming up later in the day. Oh, and by the by, we turned 15 yesterday!

0600 GMT - UK July payrolls change

0600 GMT - UK June ILO unemployment rate, employment change

0600 GMT - UK June average weekly earnings

0630 GMT - Switzerland July producer and import prices

0900 GMT - Germany August ZEW survey current conditions, outlook

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.