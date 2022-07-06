U.K. Markit/CIPS Construction PMI (Jun) Act: 52.6 Prev: 56.4 Fcst: 55

Construction slowdown continues in June. Housing activity falls for first time in more than two years

Key Findings:

Weakest rise in construction output since September 2021

House building declines for first time since May 2020

Business optimism dips for fifth month running

