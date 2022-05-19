- Prior 14
UK industrial order balance rises as exports pick up on the month, with the export order book seen rising to 19 in May from -9 in April. Domestic price expectations remain elevated though, keeping at 75 on the month from 71 in April.
UK industrial order balance rises as exports pick up on the month, with the export order book seen rising to 19 in May from -9 in April. Domestic price expectations remain elevated though, keeping at 75 on the month from 71 in April.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read