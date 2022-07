Prior 65.97k

Net consumer credit £0.8 billion vs £1.3 billion expected

Prior £1.4 billion

Net borrowing of mortgage debt by UK individuals increased to £7.4 billion in May, up from £4.2 billion in April (and above the pre-pandemic average of £4.3 billion in the 12 months up to February 2020). Annual growth for consumer credit was unchanged at 5.7% in May, which remains the highest since February 2020.