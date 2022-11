Prior 66.79k

Net consumer credit £0.77 billion

Prior £0.75 billion

Mortgage activity eases further with the effective’ interest rate on newly drawn mortgages seen increasing by 25 bps to 3.09% in October. Meanwhile, net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals decreased from £5.9 billion to £4.0 billion on the month. As for consumer credit growth, the annual reading decreased slightly from 7.1% in September to 7.0% last month.