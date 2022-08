The latest polling via YouGov/Times poll in the UK for the next Prime Minister has Liz Truss 34 points ahead of Rishi Sunak.

60% support for Truss

26% for Sunak

remainder undecided

That's nearly an unassailable lead.

As for GBP relevance, I posted this a couple of weeks ago:

Despite having posted this I suspect the link to the BoE and therefore GBP is tenuous. Politicians are not known for sticking to what they say. We'll see.