Prior +0.1%

GDP +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.6%

This meets estimates despite the March monthly reading being softer than expected. This still points to rather flattish growth in the UK economy though, but at least it isn't hinting at recession-like signals for now. That said, there is caution to be heeded as we get into Q2 with a rather similar outlook at best.