Tomorrow will be the final day of MP voting for PM and two of the remaining three will advance to a vote of Conservative party members.

Today's results:

Sunak 118

Mordaunt 92

Truss 86

Badenoch 59

It will be where those 59 votes from Badenoch shift that will determine the finalists. Party members will have about 7 weeks to vote and then the winner will be announced in September.

I noted earlier that Sunak polled poorly against both Mordaunt and Truss.