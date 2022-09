Prior +0.8%

House prices +9.5% vs +10.0% y/y expected

Prior +10.0%

UK house prices were seen unchanged in September, as prices are showing signs of cooling following the boom from the pandemic. The surge in rates in the past week is yet to be factored in and people will certainly be having second thoughts as whatever savings that they may get from energy subsidies will translate to even higher mortgage payments at this point.