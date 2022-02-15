The tweet reads:

"On Russian statements regarding withdrawal of some forces from the Ukrainian border. We in Ukraine have a rule: we don’t believe what we hear, we believe what we see. If a real withdrawal follows these statements, we will believe in the beginning of a real de-escalation."

Once again, despite the Moscow claims earlier, it remains to be seen if there is actually any real de-escalation taking place. We'll only get a better sense of things in the hours/days ahead, so keep your eyes and ears peeled still.

For now, markets are continuing to shrug off these concerns as risk trades are holding their earlier bounce.