Talks are progressing but only slowly

Will not negotiate an inch of Ukrainian territory

I'm not sure there is much value in the public comments from either side. Obviously, Russia isn't going to give up LPR and DPR but Ukraine has to keep up moral as the war continues. All wars end in some kind of negotiation but it will be settled behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Russia's Lavrov is out with some comments as well:

The US wants the world to look like an American saloon where the Americans call all the shots

We have lost any illusion that we can ever rely on the west

We will adjust our economy to the sanctions