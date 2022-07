The UKs 1922 committee chair:

Nominations to replace PM Johnson will open and close tomorrow

1st ballot will be on Wednesday

2nd ballot will be on Thursday

MPS will need support of 20 lawmakers on Tuesday and 30 on Wednesday

results will be announced on the September 5

will have successive ballots until we have a final 2

might reach a final 2 on Monday

That's the process.

There are currently 360 Tory backbenchers.

The current chair is Sir Graham Brady.