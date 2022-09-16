UMich September US prelim consumer sentiment 59.5 vs 60.0 expected
US consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data from the University of Michigan
Adam Button
Friday, 16/09/2022 | 14:00 GMT-0
Prior was 81.2 Current conditions 58.9 vs 60.8 expected (prior 55.5) Expectations 59.9 vs 59.7 expected (prior was 54.9) 1-year inflation 4.6% vs 5.0% prior -- lowest since last Sept 5-10 year 2.8% vs 3.0% prior -- lowest since July 2021 inflation
Inflation
Inflation
The headline was close to expectations but the market is likely going to react to the inflation expectations numbers. The dip there will offer some comfort to the Fed as it looks to combat rising prices. That emphasizes the credibiliity of the Fed (along with falling gas prices) and gives them some breathing room.
There's been a small bid in the belly of the Treasury curve after the data. That said, there's been no movement in the 25% implied probability of a 100 bps hike next week.
The featured chart in the report underscores uncertainty about inflation.
