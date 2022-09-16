UMich sentiment Sept 2022

The headline was close to expectations but the market is likely going to react to the inflation expectations numbers. The dip there will offer some comfort to the Fed as it looks to combat rising prices. That emphasizes the credibiliity of the Fed (along with falling gas prices) and gives them some breathing room.

There's been a small bid in the belly of the Treasury curve after the data. That said, there's been no movement in the 25% implied probability of a 100 bps hike next week.

The featured chart in the report underscores uncertainty about inflation.

uncertainty on inflation