WPAC on the kiwi $ (note dated March 22)

Since the Ukraine war started, commodities have accelerated higher, boosting commodity currencies such as the NZD.

Commodity prices should remain a major source of support this year.

Potential to reach 0.7000 during the month ahead, and 0.710 by June

NZD/USD is not too far from both those levels already ... I shoulda been back from my break yesterday for this post to have been more useful!