Prior was +145K (revised to +142K)

Highest reading since June 2022

Details:

small (less than 50 employees) +121K vs +101K prior

medium firms (500 – 499) +122K vs +33K prior

large (greater than 499 employees) +47K vs +10K prior

This is a strong number and it highlights why the Fed's job is so tough. They can't reasonably hike much more without torching the banking system but nearly 300K jobs shows that wage pressure isn't dead.