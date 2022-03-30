The market isn't focused on jobs right now so I don't think ADP employment will get things moving but it's something to keep an eye on at 8:15 am ET. The consensus is a dip to 450K from 475K in February, in a report that included huge revisions.

The market is entirely comfortable with the jobs picture at the moment. There's overwhelming evidence that labor is tight and the Fed has shifted its rhetoric to say that hikes to bring inflation under control will be good for the long-term health of the jobs market.