US Ambassador to Poland set to sign a deal with Poland to buy tanks, ammo & more
ukraine
For delivery to Ukraine of course
Bloomberg with the info:
- U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski is set to sign a deal tomorrow with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak to buy 250 upgraded M1A2 tanks, ammunition, support and recovery vehicles, GPS receivers and other equipment
