US CPI headline and core
  • Prior was +8.5%
  • +0.1% m/m vs -0.1% expected and 0.0% prior

Core CPI:

  • 6.3% y/y vs 6.1% expected and 5.9% prior
  • 0.6% m/m vs +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior

Details:

This is a potential game-changer in the dollar trade and it has surged higher across the board. USD/JPY shot to 143.40 from 142.00 ahead of the data. In a sign of how fast money was positioned, USD/JPY fell to new lows just before the data. The moves elsewhere are in the 50 to 100 pip range.

USDJPY 14 mins

Looking at Fed fund futures, it looks like 100 bps next week is now on the table. The implied odds of 100 bps are up to 23% from zero before the data.

The terminal rate is showing 4.20% in March now from about 4.00% beforehand.

Over in the stock market, S&P 500 futures are now down 57 points. In bonds, US 2-year yields are up 12 bps to 3.69%, which is a new cycle high.

US 2s

Digging deeper into the report, the gasoline fall was widely expected but that was counteracted somewhat by a 1.5% m/m increase in electricity and 3.5% m/m rise in natural gas prices. New vehicle pricing was also a problem, rising another 0.8% to add to the 10.1% y/y decline.