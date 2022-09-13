Prior was +8.5% +0.1% m/m vs -0.1% expected and 0.0% prior
Core CPI:
6.3% y/y vs 6.1% expected and 5.9% prior 0.6% m/m vs +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior
Details:
CPI energy -5.0% vs -4.6% prior Gasoline -10.6% m/m vs -7.7% prior New vehicles +0.8% vs +0.6% prior Used vehicles -0.1% vs -0.4% m/m prior Owners' equivalent rent +0.7% m/m vs +0.6% prior Food +0.8% vs +1.1% prior Real weekly -0.1% vs +0.5% m/m prior earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Read this Term Full release
This is a potential game-changer in the dollar trade and it has surged higher across the board. USD/JPY shot to 143.40 from 142.00 ahead of the data. In a sign of how fast money was positioned, USD/JPY fell to new lows just before the data. The moves elsewhere are in the 50 to 100 pip range.
Looking at Fed fund futures, it looks like 100 bps next week is now on the table. The implied odds of 100 bps are up to 23% from zero before the data.
The terminal rate is showing 4.20% in March now from about 4.00% beforehand.
Over in the stock market, S&P 500 futures are now down 57 points. In bonds, US 2-year yields are up 12 bps to 3.69%, which is a new cycle high.
Digging deeper into the report, the gasoline fall was widely expected but that was counteracted somewhat by a 1.5% m/m increase in electricity and 3.5% m/m rise in natural gas prices. New vehicle pricing was also a problem, rising another 0.8% to add to the 10.1% y/y decline.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW