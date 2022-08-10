US CPI yy
  • Prior was 8.3% y/y
  • 0.0% m/m vs +0.2% expected and +1.3% prior

Core CPI:

  • 5.9% y/y vs 6.1% expected and 5.9% prior
  • +0.3% m/m vs +0.5% expected and +0.7% prior

Details:

The US dollar has fallen hard on these headlines while equity futures are soaring. USD/JPY is down 200 pips to 133.17 with S&P 500 futures up 73 points.

This is the green light some equity bulls were looking for. The implied odds of a 75 bps hike in September are down to 31% from 68% yesterday.